Earlier in the month, conflicting reports had surfaced online — one suggesting that Samsung might launch the new flagship Galaxy Note9 in the first week of August, while the other indicated that it might happen in the second month of the same month. Now, a new report from the company's home market, South Korea, says that the Galaxy Note8 successor will break cover on August 9.

The Korea Herald citing reliable sources has claimed that Galaxy Note9 will make its global debut in New York City on August 9, two weeks before Galaxy Note8 completes a year in the market.

The local daily has a pretty neat track record of predicting product launches, especially the Samsung brand and we believe this is to be a legitimate report.

Samsung Galaxy Note9: Five key upgrades you should know

Design: Recently leaked images of the Galaxy Note9 cover cases have hinted that the company, having listened to the critics over the placement of the camera in the Note8, has made some changes to ergonomic changes. In the Galaxy Note8, the biometric sensor was beside the camera, which caused users to accidentally touch and smudge the camera lens. Expect no issues like this in the upcoming model. Now, on the back of the Note9, the company will place the fingerprint scanner below the camera module similar to the Galaxy S9. Also, the company is expected to add a dedicated camera button at the bottom right edge.

Display: Having received positive reviews for the display in the Galaxy S9 and the Note8 before that, the company has decided not to succumb to the market trends of incorporating iPhone X-like notch on the screen. Instead, it will stick to the original Infinity Display and further trim the bezels at all sides to increase the real estate of the display panel. Rumours are rife that the Galaxy Note9 might come with more than 85% screen-to-body ratio. It is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Quad WHD super AMOLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Processor: Like previous years, depending on the region of sale, the Galaxy Note9 will be offered in two different chipsets. The Galaxy Note9 model bound for Europe and Asian markets, including India will come with Exynos 9810 Octa-core. For the US, China and other select developed regions, the company is expected to pack the Galaxy Note9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core.

Big battery upgrade: Galaxy Note9 is expected to come with 4,000mAh cell, that's more than 21 percent (700mAh) increase in the capacity over its predecessor. The 2017-series Galaxy Note8 comes with a 3,300mAh battery and yet, it delivers a full day of battery life under mixed.

Camera: As said before, Samsung will be incorporating a dedicated button to launch the camera. So, expect the new Galaxy Note9 to come with top-of-the-line photography hardware, which may topple the current camera phone leader Huawei P20 Pro (as rated by DxOMark). Recent reports have indicated that it comes with dual-camera with the variable aperture (F1.5 to F2.5), wider lens size on the back side and 8MP front shooter.

Like previous years, Samsung is certain to improve the sensitivity of the S-Pen and also add more capabilities, which will make the Galaxy Note9 most versatile phone in the market.

