Last month, Samsung unveiled the Android Pie-based One UI beta for Galaxy Note8 and the Galaxy S8 (& S8+) in several global regions. Now, after weeks of testing, the company has finally released the public version of the Galaxy Note 8 in select regions.

Reddit user u/Teo_Yanchev, who supposedly owns the Samsung Galaxy Note8, received the official Android Pie One UI update and as per latest reports, the roll-out process is being carried out in Eastern Europe.

Here's how to download and install Android Pie on Samsung Galaxy Note8:

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

Going by the recent release pattern, Samsung is expected to take several days to expand the Android Pie roll-out for Galaxy Note8 in global regions.

The company is expected to expand the availability of the Android Pie One UI for the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus soon. Later, the mid-range Galaxy A, M and J series will get the Pie update in coming months.

What's coming in Samsung One UI?

Samsung One UI comes with a fully redesigned interface with a decluttered screen, which shows relevant information with each tap so that the user enjoys the essential feature one at a time. Also, the One UI will offer content and features at customised height on the screen for ease of accessibility.

The One Ui also brings the much-awaited Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience in the low-light environment. With clear and intuitive visuals, users are assured of seamless interaction with the phone in pitch darkness.

In addition to Samsung's special features, One UI will come with Android Pie features including latest Google security patch, malware protection, digital wellness dashboard to curb addiction to smartphones, improved battery life with adaptive brightness and more.

Android Pie: All you need to should know

One of the major highlights of Android Pie is digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Besides the usual Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings several new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

