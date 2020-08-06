Samsung continues its annual tradition of upgrading its Note-line, catering to the needs and demands of users, and fetching the unmissable upgrades a flagship truly deserves. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung held the event online but managed to keep the buzz alive among smartphone enthusiasts. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra remains the ultimate showstopper, but the Galaxy Note 20 isn't entirely out of the spotlight.

Here you'll read all about the Galaxy Note 20 lineup in its full glory.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra pricing

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at $999.99, or about Rs 74,900 in INR, for the 8GB, 128GB configuration. The Note 20 Ultra, naturally, gets a higher price tag, starting at $1,299.99 (Rs 97,300 approx.) for the 128GB storage / 12GB RAM model and $1,449.99 (Rs 1,12,300 approx.) to double the storage to 512GB.

Meet Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

All eyes are peeled to Samsung's latest 2020 flagship, which is turning out to be the ultimate flagship. Available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White, the Note 20 Ultra makes a strong case for anyone looking to buy a no-compromise flagship. What makes it so special? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is the first phone to come with Corning's all-new Gorilla Glass Victus. The cameras on the phone are hard to miss.

The massive camera bump on the back houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor and 50x Space Zoom paired with 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The handset supports 8K video recording, which is just one of many features that make the cameras on the phone great. On the front, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a 10MP punch-hole camera with dual-pixel autofocus.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra packs a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, the powerful Snapdragon 865+ chipset and 12GB RAM for that full-day premium user-experience. The handset runs One UI 2.1 based on Android 10.

What truly sets the Galaxy Note-line apart is the S Pen, which in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is refined and upgraded for better usability. For instance, there's something called "Anywhere actions" that turn the S-Pen into sort of a wand to support air gestures to remotely control the phone. Samsung has improved latency on the S-Pen.

Other notable features include IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 6 support, AKG-tuned stereo speakers. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is aesthetically pleasing and a powerful beast. The textured back should help conceal those smudges.

How these features fair in the real-world remains to be known until our review of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Stay tuned.