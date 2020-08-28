Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series made a lasting impression on fans and critics, garnering splendid reviews. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra became the showstopper and made it to many people's wishlist. You've waited long enough. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra go on sale in India with attractive new offers.

Samsung announced on Friday that the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G will be available across leading retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung's online store, and major e-commerce platforms. As the pre-booking offers end for Samsung's most premium flagships, the new launch offers can attract buyers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: New offers

Samsung is offering the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G under the Galaxy Forever scheme, which allows buyers to pay just 60 percent of the total cost of the phone to own it. Customers also get assured buyback value of up to 70 percent of their device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at an effective price of Rs 66,999 with Rs 5,000 Samsung Shop voucher and HDFC cashback of up to Rs 6,000. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available at an effective price of Rs 88,999 with Samsung Shop voucher worth Rs 7,000 and HDFC cash back of up to Rs 9,000.

Additionally, buyers can opt for an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 if they don't use HDFC Bank credit or debit cards.

There are some interesting offers on some add-ons, such as 22.6 percent off on Microsoft 365 family while buying from Samsung Shop app and in-game benefits worth Rs 5,000 while playing Forza Street and Asphalt 9.