Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is on top of its game in almost every factor and the camera is just one area where it excels. On the occasion of World Photography Day, it's only fitting to put forth the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's camera samples for people to understand what makes it the undisputed champion. The undisputed champion title given to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes after testing the phone's camera in different settings.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra exceeded our expectations in terms of mobile photography. In fact, it sets the benchmark high for its rivals. Moreover, the brilliantly bright and vibrant display of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is what makes those photos come to life. It's a joint operation and a job well done.

For the unversed, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra sports a 108MP main camera backed by 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP periscope lens. There's a laser AF sensor, which comes in really handy while shooting videos and taking photos without stressing upon the focusing. On the front, there's a 10MP single selfie camera, which does an excellent job as well.

Below are a series of photos that show how the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra performs in various settings, including portrait, landscape, low-light, outdoor and more.

[SLIDESHOW]