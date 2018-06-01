After launching the mid-range Galaxy J6 and J8 series, Samsung has released an entry-level Galaxy J4 in India, but it is currently available in brick-and-mortar stores.

Mumbai-based retail chain Mahesh Telecom confirmed the news on Twitter about the availability of the new Galaxy J4 for Rs 9,990. It comes with a sturdy shell on the back with a metallic finish.

Unlike the bigger models—J6 and J8—, which come with Galaxy S9-inspired Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, the J4 features 16:9 aspect ratio. On the bright side, it features 5.5-inch super AMOLED screen, which guarantees good viewing experience and also saves a lot of power compared to LCD, which is notorious for draining battery life faster.

Inside, it is said to house Samsung's proprietary 1.4GHz Exynos 7570 processor backed by Android Oreo, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), a 13MP rear primary camera, 5MP shooter on the front with LED to capture good selfie photo under low-light condition and a 3,000mAh cell, which is said to offer 20 hours of talk time.

Other stipulated features include dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2 and 4G-LTE (Cat. 4) support.

In international markets, the Galaxy J4 is offered in two variants 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM +32GB, but in India, only the base model is being sold for Rs 9,990. Bigger capacity model is expected to be released in coming weeks.

New Launch #SamsungGalaxyJ4 , now available for Rs.9990/- only (2GB/16GB) pic.twitter.com/3qct0QhKEb — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) May 31, 2018

Samsung Galaxy J4 vs competition:

The Galaxy J4 will be up against the popular Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Moto G5, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, Tecno Camon I, among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Samsung.