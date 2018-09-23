After weeks of teasing, Samsung pulled the wraps off the new Galaxy J4 and the Galaxy J6+ in India. They share some key design features of the flagship Galaxy S and Note series coupled with their own uniqueness, as well.

The new Galaxy J series sports Infinity display design –inspired 6.0-inch True HD+ resolution screen having 18:9 aspect ratio and has glass finish on the shell in the rear side. Under-the-hood, they come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and a 3,300mAh battery.

Both the devices come with 'Make for India' feature, Install Apps to SD Card. With this unique memory management solution, consumers can install applications directly on Memory Card thereby ensuring that their phone memory remains free.

Furthermore, the Move Content to memory card feature along with other memory management solutions like Zip apps and Delete Saved APK Files allow users to have better control over their phone memory.

The new Galaxy J6+ and J4+ offer true HD experience as they have L1 Widevine certification meaning, the consumers can enjoy HD resolution content on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other streaming services. They also boast Dolby Atmos sound system that will allow consumers to enjoy a full 360⁰ surround sound experience.

The new Galaxy J+ series also comes with a new Emotify feature, which allows consumers to customize messages and express themselves in a creative manner. Emotify avatars are available in 22 Indian languages and can be shared across popular instant messaging and social media. This feature has been developed by a Bangalore-based start-up via Make for India initiative.

The top-end Galaxy J6+ also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is placed right on top of the power button on the right edge. This is a refreshing design enhancement. By placing the biometric sensor on the side, Samsung has made it easy for the finger to reach the power button and unlock the screen.

This is a first for Samsung budget phone to date. It can be noted that this type of feature was first introduced in the recently unveiled Galaxy A7 (2018), but the device yet to be made available in India.

They also differ in a few aspects as the Galaxy J6+ comes with a dual 13MP+5MP camera, an 8MP front snapper, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy J4+ features a single 13MP primary camera, 5MP selfie shooter, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy J6+ and J4+ price and availability details:

Both Galaxy J6+ and the Galaxy J4+ will be available from September 25 onward across Samsung India's retail outlets countrywide, online partner channels -- Amazon and Flipkart -- and on Samsung Shop for Rs 15,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively. The J6+ would be available in Red, Black and Blue, while J4+ would be available in Gold, Black and Blue.

As part of the promotional launch programme, Samsung is offering 'One time Screen Replacement Offer' at Rs 990 until November 11.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6+: