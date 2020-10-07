Samsung is done playing defense and has opted for offense. Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition is truly tailored for fans in more ways than one can imagine. Launched in India at Rs 49,999, the Galaxy FE hits the sweet spot, where buyers would want a premium phone without burning a hole through the pocket. The Galaxy S20 FE sits below the premium S20 and Note 20 line of smartphones and gives the perfect opportunity to cover its bases.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is clearly out to get OnePlus, which has made a niche for itself in the premium category. Ahead of OnePlus 8T's launch, Samsung wanted to get ahead of the game with its Galaxy S20 FE. Here's what makes the new Samsung phone so popular.

Design & Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a premium design even though it is using plastic back with a glass-like feel with a matte finish. The biggest highlight of the phone is its array of colours, which including Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White and Cloud Red, all of which uphold the fashionable sense in trendy buyers.

The back panel has a rectangle camera module on the back, keeping in line with the flagship design. The display has a punch-hole camera, but that's not the best part. The 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel has 120Hz refresh rate, which makes things as smooth as they get. Although the 1080p resolution might seem like it could use a bump, it's good enough to go about with the day unless you're looking for those pixels. The sheer size of the display makes the resolution of the panel pale and a 2K would have been ideal.

The display also has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The back panel blends with the aluminum panel perfectly. There's also IP68 certification to add to its durability. The downward-facing speaker is good enough for casual use, but not for music, for which we would recommend plugging in earphones.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports two 12MP sensors and an 8MP telephoto lens, which is quite capable of capturing excellent details and dynamic range in outdoor lighting. The cameras even offer impressive zoom capabilities and the wide-angle shots are not half bad. Overall, Samsung's magical touch to the cameras works in the favour of Galaxy S20 FE. More on this in our review.

Performance, and the rest

We've only spent a brief amount of time with the phone, but things are certainly looking up. The Exynos 990 with 6GB DDR5 RAM sure makes things seem easy for the Galaxy S20 FE. The OneUI 2.5 is as refined as it is on flagship models and Samsung is basically handing down that premium feel on a lot lesser budget. No lags, no crashes, no screen freeze, we think Samsung has made the Galaxy S20 FE for hardcore users. We'll be testing out other elements of the phone under extreme conditions during our review.

Finally, the Galaxy S20 FE sports a 4,500mAh battery, which is hard to tell by handset's weight distribution and sleekness. There's a 15W charger in the box, which is bound to save those precious minutes while charging.

If first impression is the last impression, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a lot riding in its favour.