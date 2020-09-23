Samsung is back with another event. Yes, after all the major product releases, Samsung still seems to have something more for fans in store and it could be equally exciting. After the Galaxy Note 20 series, Tab S7 series, and Galaxy Z Fold2, what if we told you Samsung is not done with 2020 product launches just yet.

Samsung has confirmed another event, scheduled for September 23. The event is titled Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan and that's all the information there is to go by. And if we have to improvise, take note of the rumours and add the missing pieces to the puzzle, it's safe to assume that the upcoming event will be about another smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Rumours have long hinted towards Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) and the upcoming event could finally be the perfect platform to launch the new smartphone. Samsung has dropped subtle clues, such as a promise to "unveil a new Galaxy that's created by the fans, for the fans."

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features have been leaked. Going by the rumours, we can expect a 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 990 chipset, triple rear camera setup with 12MP+12MP+8MP and a 32MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone could pack a 4,500mAh battery, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will also be offered in 4G and 5G variants. It is possible, Samsung could position this as a mid-range device rather than a flagship. But we'll know for sure soon enough as the event will be live-streamed for the world to watch.

Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan

Samsung will live-stream the new Unpacked event on its website. Viewers can tune in at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST) on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. All the suspense will end then.