Samsung's Galaxy A-series has consistently delivered a balance of performance, design, and camera prowess, making it a go-to choice for users who don't want to burn a hole in the pocket buying a flagship. The Galaxy A56, this year's mid-range refresh, builds on its predecessor's success while introducing subtle refinements.

But does it justify an upgrade, or is it merely an iterative update? Let's take a look.

Design: Refined to the T

At first glance, the Galaxy A56 doesn't fall too far from the A55's blueprint. Samsung has retained its signature design for the frame, where the power and volume buttons sit on a slightly raised section of the side frame. This makes it easy for accessibility.

But for the most striking change, there's a new "linear floating camera island," which replaces the individual camera rings with a sleek, pill-shaped, chrome-finished module for a clubbed sensor module, which looks modern and aesthetically pleasing. Though there's a slight protrusion, which leads to a noticeable wobble when placed on a flat surface, a case can easily fix this.

The A56 comes in three colour options—Awesome Olive (our review unit), Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Light Gray. The phone retains the premium aesthetics Samsung's mid-range lineup is known for. The glossy glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+) adds durability while resisting fingerprints better than some previous iterations. The IP67 certification gives some protection against dust and water.

Right from the first glance to every glance after, the A56 doesn't seem to lose its charm. It's a winning design.

Display: Vivid, large but...

Samsung has always delivered excellent displays, and the 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel on the Galaxy A56 is no exception. The bezels have been slimmed down slightly compared to the Galaxy A55, though the remaining screen borders remind you that this isn't a premium-tier display. Despite that, the colours are vibrant, punchy, and well-calibrated for all purposes.

Viewing angles are excellent, and contrast levels remain deep, making content consumption a visual treat. However, there's no HDR support, which feels like a missed opportunity, especially when competitors like the Pixel 8a and OnePlus Nord 3 offer it. On the plus side, the Widevine L1 certification ensures smooth HD playback on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Performance: Capable enough

The Galaxy A56 is powered by the Exynos 1580 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone handles everyday tasks like browsing, social media scrolling, and video streaming effortlessly. App-switching is smooth, and One UI remains well-optimized for multitasking.

However, gaming performance tells a different story. Casual games run without a hitch, but graphics-intensive titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile require reduced settings for stable frame rates. If you're an avid gamer, expect some heating with prolonged use.

1 / 2



AI & Software: "Awesome Intelligence"

Samsung is pushing "Awesome Intelligence"—a subset of Galaxy AI—on the Galaxy A56, introducing AI-powered features previously seen on flagship devices.

1 / 4







Circle to Search : Now a staple across recent Android phones, it lets you search anything on your screen with a simple gesture.

: Now a staple across recent Android phones, it lets you search anything on your screen with a simple gesture. Object Eraser : A handy tool for removing unwanted elements from photos.

: A handy tool for removing unwanted elements from photos. Best Face : Ensures that everyone in group shots has the perfect expression by swapping faces from multiple images.

: Ensures that everyone in group shots has the perfect expression by swapping faces from multiple images. Filter Creator : Lets you apply the colour profile of one image to another for a custom look.

: Lets you apply the colour profile of one image to another for a custom look. Auto Trim: Smartly assembles selected video clips into an engaging montage.

Samsung is also committing to six generations of Android updates and six years of security patches, making the A56 a longevity-focused choice in the mid-range segment. This is a strong USP for Samsung, giving the A56 an edge over some of its rivals.

Cameras: Some upgrades, some trade-offs

Samsung has mostly carried over the A55's camera system, with minor tweaks. Here's the setup:

50MP primary sensor (same as the A55)

(same as the A55) 12MP ultra-wide sensor (new sensor, but same resolution as before)

(new sensor, but same resolution as before) 5MP macro camera

12MP front-facing camera (downgraded from 32MP but with improved low-light performance)

The 50MP main camera delivers excellent results in good lighting conditions. Samsung's image processing has always been strong, and here too, colours are well-saturated without feeling overprocessed, dynamic range is wide, and sharpness levels are maintained. HDR processing ensures balanced highlights and shadows, even in complex lighting.

The 12MP ultra-wide camera brings improvements in distortion correction, keeping perspective lines intact. But the edges are distorted in ultrawide angle mode. However, colour consistency between the primary and ultra-wide sensors is much better, reducing the common issue of mismatched tones.

Samsung's Night Mode really brightens the scenes while keeping noise levels low. The Portrait Mode is another standout, thanks to precise edge detection and a natural bokeh effect.

The front-facing 12MP camera replaces the previous 32MP sensor, but Samsung claims it offers better low-light performance and HDR video support. In real-world use, skin tones remain natural, details are well-preserved, and HDR optimization prevents overexposure in backlit conditions.

Check out the camera samples shot on A56:

1 / 19





































Battery: Makes it last

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Galaxy A56, ensuring all-day battery life with ease. Even with moderate-to-heavy usage, the phone comfortably lasted an entire day during my testing. However, the charging situation remains a mixed bag.

The phone supports 45W fast charging, but Samsung doesn't include a charger in the box. A full charge takes approximately an hour, which isn't the fastest but remains reasonable.

Given that some mid-range competitors offer 80W+ fast charging, Samsung's conservative approach feels outdated. At least, that's also the case with the Samsung flagships.

Verdict: Worth the upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy A56 refines its predecessor's design, improves camera AI, and retains Samsung's signature display quality. However, the lack of HDR support, slower charging, and only incremental performance upgrades may leave some users wanting more. This comes at a Rs 40,000+ price range. The 8GB + 128GB costs Rs 41,999, while the 8GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 44,999, and 12GB + 256GB costs Rs 47,999.

Who should buy it?

If you own a Galaxy A54 or older, the A56 is a worthy upgrade. If you want Samsung's software support and ecosystem integration, this is a safe mid-range bet. If you prioritize camera AI enhancements and a durable build, this phone ticks the right boxes.

Who should skip it?

If you already own a Galaxy A55, this upgrade feels minimal. If you want faster charging or flagship-level gaming performance, competitors like OnePlus Nord 3 and Pixel 8a offer better value.

Samsung plays it safe with the Galaxy A56, making it a solid but not groundbreaking mid-range contender.