Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G launched: Here's what set these mid-rangers apart

Samsung has unveiled its latest mid-range smartphones—the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G—bringing a whole bunch of interesting features and upgrades like Awesome Intelligence, all-new design aesthetics, and enhanced durability to the Galaxy A-series. With powerful AI-driven experiences, immersive displays, and superior performance, these devices are poised to set new benchmarks in the mid-range segment.

Samsung is making its new A-series devices available with free storage upgrades worth Rs 3,000 and exciting EMI options.

Galaxy A56 5G Pricing:

12GB + 256GB – Rs 47,999 (Rs 44,999 with offer)

8GB + 256GB – Rs 44,999 (Rs 41,999 with offer)

8GB + 128GB – Rs 41,999

Galaxy A36 5G Pricing:

12GB + 256GB – ₹38,999 (₹35,999 with offer)

8GB + 256GB – ₹35,999 (₹32,999 with offer)

8GB + 128GB – ₹32,999

Samsung Care+ one-year screen protection at ₹999 (original price: ₹2,999).

Up to 18 months No Cost EMI on A56 5G & 16 months No Cost EMI on A36 5G.

Amazon voucher worth up to ₹400 on select Samsung Wallet transactions.

Key features to know

Samsung's Awesome Intelligence democratizes AI, bringing flagship-tier AI tools to the A-series. The Circle to Search by Google allows users to search directly from their screens with a long press of the navigation bar. The instant song recognition enables users to identify songs playing on social media or in the surrounding environment.

On the visual front, Auto Trim, Best Face, Instant Slo-Mo, and Object Eraser make seamless editing accessible to everyone. Users can even create custom filters by extracting styles and colors from existing photos.

The Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G features an ultra-slim 7.4mm profile, making them the sleekest A-series devices ever. The Linear Floating Camera Module and 'Radiance' color theme define the all-new design, available in shades of:

Galaxy A56 5G: Awesome Olive, Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite

Galaxy A36 5G: Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender, Awesome White

Both models feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1,200 nits peak brightness, ensuring crisp visuals even under direct sunlight. Enhanced stereo speakers deliver a balanced and immersive sound experience.

The phone features a 50MP triple-camera system, 10-bit HDR front camera recording enhances selfies, and 12MP ultra-wide lens is optimized for low-light performance with Low Noise Mode and Nightography features.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A56 5G feaures Exynos 1580 chipset, while the Galaxy A36 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. Both devices feature an upgraded vapor chamber for sustained performance while packing a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W Super-Fast Charge 2.0.

It's interesting to note that the devices have IP67-rated water and dust resistance and protected by Corning Gorilla Victus+ glass. Giving a sense of relief to consumers, the phones get 6 years of Android OS updates & security patches.

For the first time, One UI 7 is integrated into the A-series, offering Samsung Knox Vault for robust security, Theft Detection features, and customizable security settings.

The Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G are available for purchase via Samsung.com, Samsung exclusive stores, partner retailers, and major online platforms.