Samsung is gearing up for the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series, but in the meantime, there's something for budget shoppers in the company's popular A-series. The Galaxy A16 5G seeks to make waves in the mid-range segment. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 256GB model and promises durability and long-term software support.

But does it deliver beyond the spec sheet? Here's our take after using the phone.

Key Highlights:

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Rear camera: 50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP (f/2.2, ultrawide) + 2MP (f/2.2, macro) Front camera: 13MP (f/2.0) Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging OS Support: Six years of updates

Design

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G takes design cues from its pricier siblings, complete with a minimalist aesthetic, flat edges, and curved corners, which is a fantastic addition. The phone measures 7.9 mm thick and weighs 192 grams, striking a balance between sturdiness and comfort.

The rear panel is made of polycarbonate, and the glossy finish on it makes it prone to smudges. Samsung sent us the Light Green shade, but the phone comes in Gold and Blue Black shades too, giving a wide enough range of palette options for those who like bling, pastel, and subtlety.

The phone incorporates the usual positions for the buttons, and the power button on the right also works as a fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone. Even the volume controls are easily reachable. Despite its tall profile, the phone is ergonomic and lightweight enough for prolonged use.

What's interesting is that it also offers IP55 certification for dust and water resistance, at par with competitors like the Moto G85 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

Overall, the Galaxy A16 5G has a strong visual aura. The glossy polycarbonate back takes away that appeal when smudged. If you put on a protective case, that's the least of your concerns.

Display

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, which delivers vibrant colours and smooth scrolling with its 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. While it excels indoors, outdoor usability falters due to its modest peak brightness of 800 nits, which is a major disappointment considering rivals like the Nord CE 4 Lite offer 2,100 nits. At maximum brightness, you can still use the display outdoors; it's just not as good as rivals.

Playing games on the 90Hz refresh rate display is decent and intuitive. The phone is also great for multimedia consumption for its vibrant and rich colour output, even at FHD+ resolution.

Performance

Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, the Galaxy A16 5G handles daily tasks, light multitasking, and casual gaming with ease. However, thermal management could be improved, especially during prolonged gaming sessions. This was evident despite the polycarbonate back. But this is not a gaming-centric smartphone.

Samsung's One UI 6.1.1, based on Android 14, ensures a smooth user experience with six years of promised updates—a standout feature in the budget segment. However, the preloaded bloatware cannot be ignored, even though it is not uncommon in this price category.

Even the base variant of the phone comes with 128GB, and there's an expandable storage option if that's your thing. Storage concerns shouldn't haunt the user with the A16 5G.

Cameras

Equipped with a triple camera setup (50MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro), the Galaxy A16 5G has its ups and downs. On great days, it can deliver standout results, but in challenging conditions, do not expect much out of it.

In broad daylight, the phone captures decent dynamic range and good details and colours. Things get tough in low light. Even though it retains reliable colour accuracy, details fall short compared to the larger sensors of rivals.

The 13MP front camera gets the job done. It's not something that'll impress you; it will manage to capture those impromptu moments with a certain finesse. The macro lens doesn't offer any value, but the portraits are really good when shot in the right angle and light. The ultrawide lens requires ample lighting, or it fails to deliver optimum results.

Check out some camera samples shot on the A16 below:

1 / 10



















Battery life and charging

The 5,000mAh battery delivers respectable screen time, making it suitable for moderate use. It can last a whole day with mixed usage, even while running on 5G. However, its 25W charging speed pales in comparison to the 80W charging of the Nord CE 4 Lite. It takes around two hours to fully charge the phone, which is a test of patience in 2024. The omission of a charger in the box adds to the inconvenience.

Final Thoughts

The Galaxy A16 5G is a dependable choice for users seeking a balance of design, longevity, and Samsung's ecosystem benefits. However, those prioritizing fast charging, camera excellence, or outdoor readability might find better alternatives.

Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G's long-term software support and its signature design are two major USPs. It's ideal for users who prioritize durability and entry into Samsung's ecosystem.

Pros:

Long software support (6 years of updates)

Vibrant AMOLED display

Premium and lightweight design

Cons: