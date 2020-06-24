Samsung has announced attractive offers on the Galaxy A51. The smartphone is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant of Galaxy A51 comes in three colours - Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue. If you're looking for a mid-range smartphone, Samsung's new mid-range offering comes with attractive offers.

Consumers can avail cashback of Rs 1,500 by using their credit/debit cards from HDFC, ICICI, and SBI.

Customers can avail an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 1,500 with the upgrade offer on purchase of the Galaxy A51 8GB variant in India.

Consumers can also avail no-cost EMI offer on purchase of Galaxy A51 8GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Features

Built to deliver meaningful innovations and awesome mobile experiences to everyone, the Galaxy A51 is packed with enhanced features: a smarter 48MP Quad camera, a 6.5" FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display that gives an uninterrupted visual experience and a long-lasting 4000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging.

The Galaxy A51 6GB & 8GB also have a Samsung Care+ offer running till June 30 wherein consumers can purchase an Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage package worth Rs 1099 by paying Rs 699 only. The 8GB+128GB variant of Galaxy A51 will be available across retail channels – offline retail stores, leading e-commerce portals and Samsung.com. However, the offers are only available across offline channels and Samsung.com

The Galaxy A51 boats intelligent 'Make for India' features that have received nation-wide reception. These features, based on extensive consumer research in India, have been designed to help Gen Z consumers live a fast and organized life. The 'Useful Cards' feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox, Multilingual Typing helps millennials and Gen Z converse effortlessly in local languages.

Finder lets users find app content quickly, while Smart Crop help users save, share, or edit the most relevant part of the screenshot. Galaxy A51 comes with a bouquet of other features such as Samsung's proprietary defense grade Knox Security, Samsung Health and Samsung Pay (card payments through NFC only) which allows users to make contactless payments with their phones.