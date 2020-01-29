Samsung has officially launched the latest Galaxy smartphone in the mid-range price category. The Galaxy A51 joins the company's popular A-series lineup in India and as a successor to the A50 and A50s smartphones from last year.

Samsung Galaxy A51 was launched in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 23,999. Buyers can choose from a wide colour palette, consisting of Blue, White, Black Prism Crush shades. The sale for the new Galaxy smartphone begins in India through leading online and offline retailers starting January 31.

Samsung, with its A51 smartphone, is targeting a popular segment, which has helped many brands grow. Samsung Galaxy A51 will be pitted against Xiaomi's Redmi K20 series, Oppo F15, Realme's X2 Pro and others. But it is going to be an uphill battle for the Galaxy A51 when compared with rivals online, but Samsung's offline presence will certainly give the phone its initial success.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 offers balanced specifications to match that mid-range price tag. The overall design has a striking appeal, complete with its edge-to-edge display, new camera module on the back, subtle design on the back panel and more. Let's dive deeper into the specs.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor. On the back, there are four cameras stacked vertically in a rectangular module, which gives a unique look.

The main camera setup consists of a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Each camera sensor has its own function to allow users to capture landscapes, portraits, close-ups and such. On the front, the handset sports a 32MP snapper.

Samsung Galaxy A51 might not stack up against the flagship processor found in the Realme X2 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro, but it sure gets the job done. There's a Snapdragon 712-equivalent Exynos 9611 powering the Galaxy A51, which packs 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The smartphone runs Android Pie-based One UI.

Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, which comes with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C port. The handset supports Samsung Pay, Game Booster 2.0, dual SIM cards, 4G VoLTE and more.