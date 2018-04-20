After releasing the Android Oreo to all flagship Galaxy S and Note series, Samsung has begun deploying the Google's chocolate-milk cookie flavored mobile OS to the mid-range Galaxy A5 (2017).

As of now, the software roll-out process for the Galaxy A5 (2017) is currently restricted to Russia. It comes with version number: A520FXXU4CRD5/A520FOXE4CRD3/A520XXUACRD3 and weighs 1.25GB reported device owners on XDA Developer Forum.

If previous release pattern is taken as any indication, Samsung is expected to expand to other global regions by this month-end or early May 2018.

How to check for a software update on Samsung phones:

Go to Settings>> About Phone>> Software update>> Check Update

Other Samsung phones expected to get Android Oreo:

Samsung and other Android phone makers are obliged to provide software service support for a minimum of 18 months. In some instances, the company in a bid to appease loyal consumers extend it to 24 months. Even Samsung too has done in the past. So, we expect the South Korean company, being a leader in the smartphone markets will try to bring Android Oreo for 2017-series Galaxy A7, 2016 flagships—Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo brings numerous improvements over Android Nougat v7.0 including faster booting, extended battery life achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences as well as improvements in security via Google security patch (April 2018), Google Play Protect, which also keeps a tab on suspicious activities and malware in apps.

It also comes several new features such as Smart Text Selection, which improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

There is also a picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to do multi-tasking, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

A noteworthy aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

Besides the usual Google Android Oreo features, Samsung has integrated its own custom features to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy series phone owners, which include new clock styles for both lock screen and Always on Display, Dual Messenger (option to have two separate accounts on Facebook, WhatsApp, etc...) and Smart View that lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google Android Oreo release schedule and Samsung products.