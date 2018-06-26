Samsung is facing a lot a heat from emerging Chinese brands, especially Xiaomi, which has been tiptoeing the South Korean tech titan in India. But Samsung has a strategy in place that could strengthen its foothold in the affordable segment, where it meets stiff competition.

Samsung has an online-exclusive Galaxy On-series that rivals against brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, Honor and others. While full-screen displays are gaining traction even in budget phones, Samsung has its own solution to offer "Infinity Displays" in the Galaxy On series and the first of possibly many phones is coming as early as next week.

IANS has reported that Samsung is planning to host an event in India in the first week of July, where it plans to unveil the latest "Galaxy On" smartphone. Some key features of the phone were revealed in the report, suggesting the company's intention to go hard on its rivals.

The upcoming Galaxy On smartphone is expected to come with Super AMOLED display, Samsung's Exynos processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Details on the camera, battery and pricing remain inconclusive as of this writing.

The arrival of a new Galaxy On smartphone follows the launch of Galaxy On7 Prime in January. The handset came with a "Make for India" feature named Samsung Mall, and the report indicates a digital campaign for the launch of its new Galaxy On series smartphone.

Samsung has been making the headlines recently for its flagship Galaxy Note 9, which is expected to be launched in August. The Galaxy Note 8 successor is expected to have series of improvements, such as improved design, a higher-resolution display with more than 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, improved optics and battery life.