World's leading smartphone maker Samsung has announced the preview of Black Friday sale offers for the US market ahead of Thanksgiving festive season.

The company has announced to several lucrative flat discount deals on consumer electronics goods such as smartphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, standalone PC monitors, earphones, wireless chargers, speakers and portable storages.

Best Black Friday deals on Samsung smartphones:

•Flat $200 off on Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB) and also consumers can trade-in the old phone for an additional discount up to $300. This brings down the original price $999.99 to $499.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $200 off on Samsung Galaxy S9+ (64GB) and also consumers can trade-in the old phone for an additional discount up to $300. This brings down the original price $839.99 to $339.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $200 off on Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) and also consumers can trade-in the old phone for an additional discount up to $300. This brings down the original price $719.99 to $219.99. Deal begins—18 November.

Best Black Friday deals on Samsung smart TVs:

•Flat $300 off on Samsung 75-inch Class NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV (2018). This apparently brings down the original price $1,499.99 to $1,199.99. Deal begins—16 November.

•Flat $180 off on Samsung 65-inch Class NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV (2018). This apparently brings down the original price $829.99 to $649.99. Deal begins—16 November.

•Flat $220 off on Samsung 55-inch Class NU7300 Curved Smart 4K UHD TV. This apparently brings down the original price $799.99 to $579.99. Deal begins—16 November.

•Flat $100 off on Samsung 58-inch Class NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV. This apparently brings down the original price $649.99 to $549.99. Deal begins—16 November.

•Flat $180 off on Samsung 50-inch Class NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV. This apparently brings down the original price $599.99 to $419.99. Deal begins—16 November.

•Flat $180 off on Samsung 55-inch Class NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV. This apparently brings down the original price $699.99 to $519.99. Deal begins—16 November.

•Flat $150 off on Samsung 43-inch Class NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV. This apparently brings down the original price $499.99 to $349.99. Deal begins—16 November.

Best Black Friday deals on Samsung smartwatches:

•Flat $70 off on Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) Silver (Bluetooth). This apparently brings down the original price $349.99 to $279.99. Deal begins—16 November.

•Flat $70 off on Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm) Rose Gold (Bluetooth). This apparently brings down the original price $329.99 to $259.99. Deal begins—16 November.

•Flat $30 off on Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm) Silver (4G LTE). This apparently brings down the original price $399.99 to $369.99. Deal begins—16 November.

•Flat $30 off on Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm) Rose Gold (4G LTE). This apparently brings down the original price $379.99 to $349.99. Deal begins—16 November.

•Flat $100 off on Samsung Gear S3 Frontier. This apparently brings down the original price $299.99 to $199.99. Deal begins—16 November.

Other notable Black Friday deals on Samsung products:

•Flat $100 off on Samsung Tab S4 10.5-inch (S-Pen included) Black (Wi-Fi). This apparently brings down the original price $649.99 to $549.99. Deal begins—22 November.

•Flat $100 off on Samsung SSD 860 EVO 2.5-inch SATA III (2TB). This apparently brings down the original price $399.99 to $299.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $70 off on Samsung SSD 860 EVO 2.5-inch SATA III (1TB). This apparently brings down the original price $199.99 to $129.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $200 off on Samsung 49-inch CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor. This apparently brings down the original price $1,099.99 to $899.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $200 off on Samsung 43-inch CJ890 Super Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor. This apparently brings down the original price $999.99 to $799.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $150 off on Samsung 34-inch CJ791 Thunderbolt 3 UltraWide Screen Curved Monitor. This apparently brings down the original price $899.99 to $749.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $110 off on Samsung 34-inch CF791 Curved Widescreen Monitor. This apparently brings down the original price $799.99 to $689.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $60 off on Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad (2-Pack) Black. This apparently brings down the original price $99.99 to $39.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $50 off on Samsung Gear IconX Black (2018). This apparently brings down the original price $179.99 to $129.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $170 off on Samsung HW-MS650 Sound+ Premium Soundbar. This apparently brings down the original price $499.99 to $329.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $220 off on Samsung HW-N650 Panoramic Soundbar. This apparently brings down the original price $499.99 to $279.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $150 off on Samsung UHD-M8500 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player. This apparently brings down the original price $299.99 to $149.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $200 off on HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset. This apparently brings down the original price $499.99 to $299.99. Deal begins—18 November.

•Flat $300 off on Notebook 7 Spin. This apparently brings down the original price $899.99 to $599.99. Deal begins—18 November.

