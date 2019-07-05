Actress Sameera Reddy has released a new set of bikini photos flaunting her baby bump, which are facing the wrath of netizens, who are asking her whether there is any need to showcase her pregnancy.

Sameera Reddy is currently nine-month pregnant and she is going to deliver her second baby soon. Ever since she conceived, she has been treating her followers on Instagram with the photos of her baby bump. Going a step ahead, she recently had a new photoshoot in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump in bikini under water in a swimming pool. She shared some of those pics on Instagram.

She captioned them, "I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful! I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level #imperfectlyperfect. @luminousdeep you have been outstanding and you are super talented! Thnk you ❤️ #bts @thelensofsk @jwmarriottjuhu."

In a series of post, Sameera Reddy also wrote, "Reflecting! Im proud to say these pics are #nofilter #notouchup #nophotoshop ❤️ To completely let go & be fearless is liberating She is water. Powerful enough to drown you, soft enough to cleanse you & deep enough to save you #imperfectlyperfect."

Many of her followers, who were impressed with her photoshoot, saluted Sameera Reddy for her courage, celebrating her pregnancy and spreading positivity. Some even wondered over her attempt underwater without any breathing apparatus. Some described her pictures as inspiring, while a few mothers were jealous of her act as they could not do it when they were pregnant.

However, her latest photo shoot has not gone down well with some of her followers, who stated that many celebs share the pictures of their baby bump, but looking at her photos on Instagram, anyone can say that she has gone overboard with her exposure. With her latest photoshoot, the actress has crossed all the limits in exposing her pregnancy, which is not necessary. Here are some of their replies to her.

Sreekumar__: May be u will think these photos makes u super cool. But what's the need of these types of photos when u r pregnant .. Take some care na. Babies are gods gift .. be carefull..

Iyuva07: What's so necessity to take such pics while pregnant!?

Neha7d: Thts not good in pregnancy such photo shoots does not look good. Have some respect of this god's gift. Very bad. Shameful.

Seekersays: Have u contemplated underwater delivery ..seems common in Russia . Kids def become good swimmers .

Agent.whisky: Have you totally lost it? prakash_kumar_anbalagan In future don't try this megna!

call.me.harishu: Baby says "why mom torturing me in the name of photoshoot "

Prabhas_from_coimbatore_india: In future when you show these pics, to your lil darlings, what would be the reaction? waiting to see their xpression too.