Ever since the announcement teaser of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was dropped, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the teaser. In between the director also pushed the film and assured that the team would work on certain aspects to entertain the audience and also added the Punjabi song as it was loved in the first teaser of the film.

Looks like filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his team have worked hard on the teaser. On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, the makers dropped the Animal teaser, and it looks fierce, and intriguing and promises unlimited action with a dose of family drama.

Animal teaser will give you chills down your spine

The short teaser talks about the father-son bond. Anil Kapoor and Ranbir play the father but Ranbir despite all the tortures stands by him and calls him the "father in the world."

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir are a fresh pair to watch out for. The teaser opens with Rashmika asking Ranbir "Though about kids?"

To which Ranbir says, "I want to be a father."

Rashmika says, "You won't be like your father, right?"

To this, montages of Ranbir being hit by his father flash in front of his eyes, despite this, he replies, "My father is the best father in the world. Don't ever go there"

In the teaser, Anil Kapoor slaps Ranbir and yells, "We have given birth to a criminal?"

Seeing Ranbir's facial expression in the scene will blow your mind.

He then tells them she can ask him anything and he will be honest. But won't speak about his father.

Ranbir then transforms into a gruesome man, from a clean shave to a neat hairdo, he beefs up and his long hairlock has a story to tell.

His raging eyes are filled with vengeance, with axe in one hand, and cigarette in another. What follows is extreme bloodshed, car chases, guns, goons. It seems like Bobby Deol is Ranbir's enemy.

The BGM, the wildness of the characterless and the last 5 seconds shot of Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor's intense act. Needless to say, Ranbir Kapoor will set the screen ablaze with his performance.

Indeed, a banger of a teaser and the BGM will give you goosebumps.

This is how netizens reacted to Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's wild act.

A user wrote, "Everything is best in this teaser except rashmika ... Idk why she doesn't fit in this movie.. They should've casted sharaddha."

Another mentioned, "Director of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, bro both the movies were literally same, why do you write them separately ?"

The third one mentioned, "Waiting for Animal movie from last two years?"

Animal posters

The first-look posters of Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol were unveiled earlier this week. The film also stars Tripti Dimri in a key role.

Animal was previously scheduled to release in August but it was later postponed to December 1.