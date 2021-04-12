Rudrakal actor has Sambhav Jain has his kitty full. After the success of Sweet and sour and Becharey, Jain has landed another biggie. The talented actor, will soon be seen in Shilpa Shetty's Rikshaw. JThe series has been directed by Palash Muchhal, brother of singer Palak Muchhal.

Produced by Shilpa Shetty Productions, the series also has Palak Muchhal and Brijendra Kala. Jain is playing the role of a cricketer in the series. IBTimes India got in touch with the actor to talk about Rikshaw, his role and more.

Tell us about the shooting experience.

Entire team was very supportive and professional. It has been shot really well. We are sure audience would love to watch it.

What's the relevance of Rikshaw in the story?

The whole story revolves around it and it's the heart of the plot. It is a constant in all the episodes and even the narration is done from within the rikshaw.

Tell us about the work that went into preparing for the role.

I am playing the character of a young cricketer. For it I watched quite a few interviews of cricketers online to understand their psyche and mindset. I also observed cricketers and athletes playing cricket to work on my body posture and movement. The role revolves around a cricketer who is giving it his all to get selected in the Indian cricket team. It revolves around the hardships and struggles and overcoming them.

Any interesting incident from the shoot you'd want to share.

Shooting inside a rikshaw was really interesting and a new experience. Apart from that, working with senior actor like Brijendra Kala was an insightful and interesting experience.