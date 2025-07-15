No end in sight for comedian Samay Raina's troubles alongside other stand-up artists. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India summoned five comedians—Samay Raina, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, Sonali Thakkar, Vipul Goyal, and Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai—over allegations of mocking persons with disabilities in their performances.

The summons has reignited a broader debate about the boundaries of comedy, particularly concerning sensitivity toward differently-abled communities.

On Tuesday, two videos of Samay Raina entering the Supreme Court premises went viral. In the clips, paparazzi can be seen attempting to get a video byte from Raina, who is surrounded by his lawyers. In one of the videos, Raina's lawyer is heard telling the paps, "Court ke andar allowed nai hai..." to which Samay, known for his flamboyant and carefree attitude, responds, "Arrey aane do..."

In another clip, a journalist questions him about freedom of speech and his controversial comments. Samay casually replies, "Wohi kahenge, aapko thodi kahenge..." ('Whatever I Have to Say, I'll Say In Court')

What was the court's order?

According to Live Law, the Supreme Court heard a plea accusing the comedians of making insensitive remarks about persons with disabilities. All five comedians appeared before the court, and the bench granted them two weeks to file their replies. However, the court strictly stated that no further extension would be given.

The court took particular note of Raina's controversial comments referencing a baby needing a Rs 16 crore injection for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), which featured in the roast comedy show India's Got Latent hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia.

"We are really disturbed by the allegations. We place such instances on record, implead the concerned persons, and suggest measures. Then we will see," said Justice Surya Kant during the proceedings.

When the comedians' counsel sought some indulgence from the Court, Justice Surya Kant responded, "They will remain [present]. We don't want to pass any further orders today. In the meantime, you decide on what you are supposed to do."

The Supreme Court observed that comedian Samay Raina's remarks were in poor taste, underlining growing concerns over online content that potentially violates standards of decency and inclusivity.