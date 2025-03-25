In February 2025, YouTuber and social media influencer Samay Raina's reality show India's Got Latent came under scrutiny for inappropriate humour, controversial jokes, and below-the-belt comments directed at contestants.

One of the most contentious moments occurred when guest judge Ranveer Allahbadia asked an inappropriate question about parental sex, which did not sit well with netizens and led to widespread backlash. The controversy escalated further when politicians also criticized Ranveer for his remarks.

What did Ranveer ask?

In a viral video, Ranveer Allahbadia posed a shocking question to a contestant. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?"

The remark sparked outrage among netizens, and within minutes, the clip went viral, triggering massive backlash.

As the controversy intensified, multiple FIRs were filed against Ranveer and Samay Raina. The court ordered them to stop posting content online, though Ranveer was granted relief weeks later by the Supreme Court.

Samay records his statement

On Monday evening, after more than a month since the FIR was filed, comedian Samay Raina recorded his statement with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. In his statement, the stand-up comic apologised for the remarks made on his show and promised to be more mindful in the future.

He was quoted as saying, "I feel deep regret for what I said. It happened in the flow of the show, and I had no intention of saying it."

He added, "I will be careful next time such a thing does not happen again. My mental state is not well due to this whole case. My Canada tour also did not go well. I am sorry for what I said, I know what I said is wrong".

The origin of Ranveer's parental sex question

Following the backlash, eagle-eyed netizens dug up the origin of the question and were of the view that Ranveer seemingly copied the controversial question from OG Crew's Truth or Drink, a popular web series.

In the show, host Sammy Walsh had asked the same question. Shortly after, another decade-old video resurfaced, showing that comedian and actor Kanan Gill had also asked the same question in a 2015 interview with Welcome 2 Karachi actors Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb.

Meanwhile, Apoorva Makhija, an influencer, was also targeted for making an indecent remark toward a male participant on the show.

What did Apoorva Makhija say?

During the episode, Makhija asked a male contestant, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hai maa se nikalne ke baad?" (Have you ever seen a vagina after exiting your mother?)

She then made another explicit remark, "Shaadi karni hai, 6ft 4 inch ka mard chahiye, par uske neeche wala bhi 6-inch ka hona chahiye." (You want to marry a 6-foot-4 man, but the one below him should also be at least 6 inches.)

Last month, Ranveer Allahbadia and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani were questioned for nearly five hours.

Following a massive uproar, Samay Raina has deleted all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel and cancelled the broadcast of the remaining episodes. He also announced the cancellation of all shows from his upcoming India tour.