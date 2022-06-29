entrepreneur needs to take a certain amount of confidence to set out on his/her own, yet every entrepreneur's journey while taking the plunge looks different. Each has to explore creative ways to express their mindset and has to be real, authentic and innovative in order to succeed in this evolving entrepreneurial world. They should all have the quality of pre-empting the future business scenario with superb decision-making skills. Samarth Bajaj is synonymous with these qualities. He can make his visions execute with success through predictions and plotting.

His entrepreneurial journey began after his graduation from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. India's premiere Jadau Jewellery brand, KrasalaTM and real estate company, Shiv Shakti Constructions, operational since 1960 became the training ground for him as he joined his family business. At just 25, he began his entrepreneurial journey with Trojan Realty, a real estate venture focussing on premium boutique projects offering state-of-the-art designs and infrastructure. Prior real estate experience gave him the edge. Soon after, House of Stars, India's first Bollywood-based Indoor experience museum was founded by him at the age of 30 as his next step in his entrepreneurial journey. He got big industry names associated with the experience museum as license partners like Dharma Productions, Fox Films, Mukta Arts, and Zee Music among others, he claims.

A strong believer of the famous saying 'Uncommon thinkers reuse, what common thinkers refuse' by JRD Tata, he lives by this. Next he took the entrepreneurial plunge in 2021 with The Designer's ClassTM (TDC) whose mission is to introduce affordable, accessible and engaging premium design education for everyone. It happens to be India's first online design education platform where several leading and eminent designers provide comprehensive design education. Engaging workbooks, demos, quizzes and high-quality global content curated by academic thinkers are designed in pre-recorded format.

Recently, a foundational course in interior design in partnership with Gauri Khan has been added for aspirants. Plenty of job opportunities await the design aspirants and the video modules help them to prepare for the same. Commenting about this new addition to its collection of distinctive and holistic courses, he added, "Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are becoming the hub for learning Interior design. Big cities are no longer the only places where firm belief in the course exists. However, relocation and higher fee structure leave limited alternatives accessible to potential aspirants wishing to explore this sector. It also excludes a large and extremely relevant portion of educated women at home who can learn interior designing fast from the comfort of their own homes."

TDC offers a wide range of facilities - globally renowned designers as faculty of choice, an e-learning platform, industry support, programmes centred towards students, hands-on teaching mechanisms, custom-designed programmes by industry professionals, and internship opportunities with leading design veterans. All of this has contributed to the company's growth and helped it become sought-after design learning platform in a short period of time.

His expertise in business management and operations has demonstrated leadership abilities at a young age as he has learnt the art of business, ingrained from a business-owned family for years. Jewellery, real estate, indoor entertainment and e-learning are his current forte in business.

With a desire to keep exploring his creative thoughts through various ventures, he is passionate and a natural leader. His excitement for bringing about societal change is boundless.