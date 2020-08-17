Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection on Monday, August 17. The 76-year-old leader is the second TMC MLA to die in West Bengal due to Covid-19.

Samaresh Das had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back at AMRI hospital in Kolkata.

Das was an MLA from Egra Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore district.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed grief and said that Samaresh Das's demise has created an irreplaceable void in Bengal politics.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of East Midnapore MLA Samaresh Das. Samaresh Das' demise leaves an irreparable void in Bengal politics. I express my solidarity with the family of Samaresh Das," read Mamata Banerjee's tweet.

Earlier, TMC leader Tamanash Ghosh had also succumbed to the deadly virus.

West Bengal Covid wrap

West Bengal has been recording over 3,000 new cases of coronavirus every day over the past few days. West Bengal now has over 1.15 lakh coronavirus cases in total.

West Bengal's coronavirus death toll rose to 2,428 with 51 more patients losing their lives on Sunday, according to a bulletin from the state Health Department. Also, the state reported 3,066 new cases of Covid-19 infection, taking the overall tally to 1,16,498.

As many as 2,935 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 74.48 per cent. Now, there are around 27,299 active cases in Bengal.

(With agency inputs)