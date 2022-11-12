Samantha's Yashoda has received positive responses from critics and audiences. The plot revolved around a surrogate mother who senses trouble and fights for her survival. Released in five languages--Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, the film also stars Varalaxmi and Unni Mukundan in key roles.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the OTT release of the film. Amazon Prime has already grabbed the streaming rights to this action thriller. According to trade buzz, the film will make its OTT debut eight weeks after the theatrical release.

. @Samanthaprabhu2 is one rare actress who is considered as "one of their own" equally both in Tamil and Telugu..



No wonder, #Yashoda has opened well in Tamil Nadu and Telugu states as well both in USA and Malaysia.. pic.twitter.com/crTNPUe4r3 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 12, 2022

Not only in the west #USA , @Samanthaprabhu2 's #Yashoda is ruling the east too..



At #Malaysia 's GSC Multiplex, both #Yashoda Tamil and Telugu debut in Top 10.. pic.twitter.com/QwTIHufdgo — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 12, 2022

Recently, Samantha revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects the muscles and joints. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

"I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.

"I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

Stay strong @Samanthaprabhu2. Glad that there is nothing to worry! You are a fighter ?? pic.twitter.com/O5Nj9Acwk6 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) November 8, 2022

The actress opened up about her health condition in an emotional video.