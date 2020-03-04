Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Samantha Akkineni is one of the most gorgeous beauties in the South Indian film industry. With her stunning looks and charm, she has captured a million hearts, and even after her marriage, her fan following has not diminished. The starlet has also proved herself as an impeccable actress, and her charismatic screen presence and brilliant portrayal of emotions is a real treat to watch.

Samantha's doppelganger grabs eyeballs

As Samantha is a brilliant performer, it is no surprise if her doppelganger also garners the same attention among the general public. Recently, a Dubsmash artist named Ashu Reddy became a lovable figure among social media users, and all the credit goes to her striking similarities with Samantha Akkineni.

Ashu Reddy is very famous on social media platforms, and it also helped her to bag a spot in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. The below-mentioned photographs of Ashu Reddy will make you realize that she is an absolute doppelganger of Samantha.

Samantha enjoying the release of 96

Samantha is now enjoying the success of his new movie 'Jaanu' which was released on February 07, 2020. The film had Sharvanand in the role of the male lead, and it portrayed a story that revolves around the reunion of former students from a 2004 batch class fifteen years after their graduation.

Upon release, this film garnered directed by C Prem Kumar garnered mixed to positive responses from audiences and critics. As of now, this movie has collected more than Rs 85 crores worldwide.

The upcoming movie of Samantha is Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which is being directed by Vignesh Shivan. The shooting of this movie is apparently progressing steadily. Apart from Samantha, this movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and, Nayanthara is other prominent roles. The makers will soon announce the release date of this comic romantic drama.