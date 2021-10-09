It was earlier reported that Samantha has been facing a hard time with online bullying post her divorce from Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Samantha, who took a stand for herself clarified that she is not going to allow anyone to break her, in a powerful tone.

Now that Neelima Guna has spoken out supporting her, here is what the 'Shaakunthalam' producer has to say.

Neelima Guna calls the rumors absurd and baseless:

In the wake of rumors piling up creating trouble for Samantha, Neelima Guna revealed that Samantha was actually planning to have a baby with Naga Chaitanya when she was approached to act in Shaakunthalam.

Neelima Guna had spoken to a media person saying, "When my dad- director Guna Shekhar approached Samantha, she was excited to play this powerful role in Shaakunthalam. But, she was reluctant, as she wanted to have a baby and start her family with Naga Chaitanya", she said.

"We, who really wanted Samantha to play this role understood the apprehension and assured that we would wrap up the shooting as soon as possible, which would not cause her any delay to plan for a baby", Neelima explained.

Neelima Guna also calls the abortion rumors absurd. Though Samantha maintained a dignified silence throughout, she has been having a hard time coping with the kind of harassment she is facing online.

Earlier today, Samantha's emotional note stated that she is thankful to have fans who are supportive of her defense during these bad times.