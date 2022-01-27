The divorce news of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had shocked the entire Telugu film fraternity. The duo was the most envied couple in Tollywood, and on one sudden day, they became two estranged individuals by ending their marriage which lasted for four years. And now, Tollywood superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna who is Naga Chaitanya's father has opened up about one of the factors that resulted in the star couple's divorce.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu filed the divorce petition

According to Indiaglitz, Nagarjuna, in a recent interview revealed that Samantha was the first one to file for the divorce since she wanted it. Naga Chaitanya upon receiving the divorce petition accepted it, but the young actor was very much worried about the family. He also added that problems between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya might have started after January 2021.

"Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to the family's reputation. Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don't know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021's New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that," said Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna proud of his son Naga Chaitanya

A few days back, Nagarjuna had said that he is proud of his son, as Naga Chaitanya handled the divorce issue in a very mature manner.

Naga Chaitanya also talked about the separation and made it clear that the decision to get a divorce was taken in their mutual best interests.

Nagarjuna's latest release is Bangarraju, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The film is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana, and it also stars Remya Krishnan, Naga Chaitanya, and Kriti Shetty in other crucial roles. Upon release, the film received positive responses from all corners.