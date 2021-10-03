Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have formally announced that they are parting ways. The actors have ended their four-year wedding as their relationship is heading for divorce.

Even as they are recovering from the heartbreak, here comes a rumour which claims that Naga Chaitanya and Akkineni had offered Samantha Rs 200 crore alimony. However, she has refused to accept the offer citing that she does not want any alimony from her marriage.

If the reports are to be believed, Sam told the Akkinenis that she is a self-made individual and independent woman and do not need money.

"To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths . We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support," Samantha confirmed, putting an end to the rumours around troubles in her marriage.

After starting their acting journey with Gautham Menon's Yee Maaya Chesave, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were friends for years before their relationship turned into love. With the blessings from their families, the actors had separate Hindu wedding and Christian wedding as they belonged to different religions.

How the Divorce Rumours Started?

However, the rumours on the trouble in their marriage started doing rounds after Samantha dropped her surname 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she has changed the name to Samantha Akkineni after her marriage.

The actors had denied the speculations around her marriage for over a month.

Respecting their decision, Chaitanya's father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, in a message, said, "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength,"