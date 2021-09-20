Even as Samantha has been indicating that all is well in her marriage life, the latest rumour says otherwise as a Mumbai-based website claims that her husband has moved to his father's house.

A source from Tollywood has informed Bollywood Hungama that the attempts to sort out differences between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have failed as they have decided to live separately.

Nag's Attempt Fails

A source informed, "All efforts between the two families for a patch-up between the couple have failed. Naga has moved out of the home that he shared with Samantha to stay with his parents."

However, the actress is now planning to shift to Mumbai from Hyderabad in a bid to pursue a career in the film industry.

A week ago, the same publication had reported about Nagarjuna was trying to mediate between the couple to resolve the issues. "Nagarjuna has been urging his son to make amends. "Not that Naga Chaitanya is guilty of any sins of marital transgression. He has never cheated on his wife.

On the contrary he has been a loving doting husband ever since they tied the knot at simple ceremony in Goa in 2017. Ever since then Naga has been the portrait of a loving husband. So much so that when he had to be rude to his wife on screen in the film Majili Naga found it very difficult to look into his wife's eyes with hatred for the camera. Now when Naga is asked to mend bridges with Samantha, Naga doesn't know where to start."

No Proper Clarification

The rumours of the trouble in their marriage started after Samantha removed her surname 'Akkineni' from her name. Although she had called the rumours rubbish, neither the actress nor Naga Chaitanya has given a clear statement on the speculations around their wedding.

In the last month, Samantha is buzzing with activities and meeting friends. Just two days ago, she was with her friends at Tirupati to seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

On Sunday evening, Samantha partied with Trisha Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan.