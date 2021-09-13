Ever since Samantha dropped surname 'Akkineni' from her social media profiles, there have been speculations about her marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya in trouble. Although she clarified that all was well in her wedding, gossip mongers continue to spread rumours about her marriage.

Now, Samantha has given yet another reason to believe everything is fine in her marriage. Now, the actress has responded to the trailer from her hubby's forthcoming movie Love Story. She tweeted, "WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92 .. #LoveStoryTrailer. [sic]"

The tweet is seen as a clarification to netizens that all was fine in her marriage.

Samantha's Clarifications

A few weeks ago, Samantha had indicated to fans by wishing her father-in-law Nagarjuna on Twitter. She posted, "No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always.Happy birthday to the man ,the phenomena

@iamnagarjuna mamaHugging faceSmiling faceHeart suit. [sic]"

By referring to him as 'mava', she put an end to all the rumours around her divorce from his son Naga Chaitanya. It has to be noted that the actress had clarified the speculations just a few days ago in an interview.

In an interview with a website, Samantha said, "It's just ridiculous gossip. I usually don't react to gossips and I would like to be the same now." However, she did not explain why she dropped her surname.

In another interview, Samantha was asked the same question and she responded, "I will respond to any controversy or a troll only when I want to talk about it, but not when people ask me"

Later, it was reported that Samantha and Chaitanya were constructing a farmhouse in Goa, thus clearly indicating that they are still together.