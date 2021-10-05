Is Samantha shifting her base to Mumbai? Fans have been pondering over this question for a month. Rumours were rife that the actress wants to work in Bollywood movies following the success of The Family Man 2.

Not Going Anywhere

Now, the actress has herself clarified that she is not going anywhere and will stay in Hyderabad itself. She will be staying at a flat in Gachibowli where she used to live with Naga Chaitanya.

She is happy and comfortable living in the house. Even Naga Chaitanya has no issues over the actress staying in the house. He had left the house months ago and staying with his parents.

Meanwhile, Samantha's father was shocked to hear the news of her separation. He reportedly hoped that things would improve soon although he was convinced that his daughter would have given a lot of thought over her decision.

On the other hand, speculations have been doing rounds that Samantha has refused to take alimony from the Akkinenis. It is rumoured that she was offered Rs 200 crore as part of a divorce settlement, but she refused to take it from this marriage.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were good friends for years after making their acting debut with Yee Maaya Chesaave. They took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in 2017 after getting approval from both their families.

Sam's Announcement

Unfortunately, they decided to end their marriage four years later. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths . We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on Thanking you for your support," Samantha confirmed, putting an end to the rumours around troubles in her marriage.

However, the reason for the split has not been revealed.