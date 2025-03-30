Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to be dating her 'Family Man' director Raj Nidimoru. While the two have maintained their silence on their relationship rumours, netizens have found a proof in her recent Australia vacation picture dump. From walking amidst nature, soaking in the serenity, working out at the hotel's gym, relishing some grand cuisine; the diva has given us a sneak peek into her luxurious holiday.

The pic that gave it away

But, even in that photo dump, netizens have spotted a proof that the actress is probably with Raj Nidimoru. Yes, you read that right! The eagle-eyed people on reddit and Instagram were quick to spot a male hand squishing Samantha's face. And ever since then, netizens just can't keep calm. Let's take a look at what social media has to say on the said photo.

Social media reactions

"Took me a minute to recognise that it's someone else's hand. Who could it be or I missed any of her clues, if she's in love I'm so happy for her," read the thread. "That's true ...Raj Nidimoru of Raj and DK is her bf .... allegedly this guy left his wife, she had made cryptic post and stories too in that time and now this guy is living in together with Sam," a reddit user wrote.

"Pretty women don't stay single for long if they put themselves out there. Pretty women who are rich are another league altogether," another reddit user commented.

"Isn't she having an affair with one of the Raj & DK directors? Ironic considering her PR has been relentless against Sobhita and Chaitanya about having an affair even though there are established timelines of Sobhita dating that Mishra guy during the alleged time of the affair," a social media user commented.

"Allegedly she is having an affair with a married man," another social media user wrote. "Allegedly, she is dating a married man with a kid. It's director Raj Nidimoru. He has left his wife and kid and living with her. Don't know what to say," one more comment read.

"Yes - if you look at the comments in her previous post, her bestie's husband commented who took all her pictures and put a Pinocchio emoji when she said it was the tour guide lol," another one of the comments read.