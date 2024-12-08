Samantha Ruth Prabhu might have maintained stoic silence on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding but her social media has a lot to say. Days after sharing a quote on "Fight like a Girl", Samantha has now shared a post reflecting on the journey the year has been. Naga and Sobhita got married in an intimate family wedding on December 4 in Hyderabad.

Samantha's earlier post

Soon after that, the Family Man 2 actress had shared a post on women empowerment, originally shared by Hollywood star Viola Davis. The video had a boy and a girl engaging in a wrestling match. While the boy entered with confidence, he was later defeated by the girl. "Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a BOMB #FightLikeAGirl," the caption read.

On the year that its been

Samantha re-shared the post with the same caption - #FightLikeAGirl. Many were quick to co-relate it to Naga - Sobhita's wedding. And after that, the actress has now shared another post. "As the year comes to a close, we reflect on the ups and downs that shaped our jousrney. From challenges to triumphs, moments of growth and joy, you've made it to the end like a shining star!" it read.

"This year has tested us, but it has also taught us strength, resilience, and the beauty of perseverance," the post said urging everyone to share their unforgettable or memorable moment of their life. "Share your moment of the year and tell us your story - whether it's a victory or a lesson learned or a memory that means the world. Let's celebrate how far we have come," the note concluded.