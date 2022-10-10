Slowly but steadily, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses of the country today. After dominating the south industry with her fierce performance, Samantha is taking on the Hindi OTT and Bollywood now. However, with the rise in her stardom, the actress has also faced a lot of trolling and brickbats as well.

The scene

Samantha's kissing scene with Ram Charan in the 2018 film starred in the period-action drama Rangasthalam. The film was a critical and commercial success. But, the Pusha actress did face a lot of trolling and abuse for her quick kissing scene with the superstar in the film.

In an old interview, Samantha had called out people's hypocrisy towards the gender of married stars. She questioned why only was she questioned about doing such scenes post her marriage and not the male stars.

How the family reacted

The Family Man 2 actress also revealed that her father-n-law (Nagarjuna Akkineni) was the most supportive and shooed away the detractors.

"It is just a peck on the cheek and not a lip-lock. I know people were abusing as how I can do such scenes after my marriage. If married superstars do the same, will they ask such questions? Why me — because I am female? Moreover, my family is supportive, especially my father-in-law who phoo-phooed the detractors and hence I am working comfortably on the sets," she had told Deccan Chronicle in an interview.

Samantha has been a victim of social trolling and backlash ever since she parted ways with husband Naga Chaitanya. The diva in a recent interaction with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan also revealed that the equation between the two was sour and not friendly as of now.