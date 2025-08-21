Samantha flaunts midriff; goes bold with jaw-dropping weight loss, fans call her dull and anorexic

Pan-India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again captivated fans with her scintillating charm, this time gracing the cover of Grazia India. In the exclusive feature, the actor opened up about handling trolls, her approach to wellness, and life beyond films and fitness.

The issue celebrates Samantha's 15 years in cinema, highlighting her journey from actor to entrepreneur and producer as she continues to chart her own unique path.

For the cover shoot, Samantha exuded confidence in each bralette paired with a dhoti-style ensemble, accessorised with a 22K gold floral motif bangle by Hazoorilal Legacy and a filigree 22K gold bangle embedded with semi-precious stones.

Her fusion look was unapologetically bold.

While the official cover showcased close-up shots, netizens dug out unseen photos from the shoot. In the viral photos, one can see Samantha flaunting her toned midriff and radiating sensuous appeal. However, her bold and risqué style has divided the internet.

As the photos and videos went viral, netizens expressed their shock at seeing her drastic weight loss, with many calling her appearance anorexic and dull.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Why are magazine photoshoots making people look they are plastic dolls?"

Another mentioned, "She looks great, but why is it so heavily photoshopped?"

The third one mentioned, "Highly edited images to the point of being uncanny."

The fourth one wrote, "This is Samantha? She looks like a different person each time."

The fifth one said, "Is Samantha Fine?? I don't find this transformation healthy."

Many even compared her look to Naga's current wife, Sobhita Dhulipala.

Reflecting on her health journey, Samantha shares a lesson that has become the cornerstone of her life. "There's a saying that goes, 'You can have 100 problems until you have a health problem, and after that you only have one problem – and that's the health problem'. Everything in life circles back to looking after my health. I'm stricter than I used to be about sleep, food, and mental health, because of this situation I'm in. Honestly, it's a lot more of a simpler life, and weirdly, I'm grateful for everything because now I get to lead an uncomplicated life."

During her chat on a health podcast, Take 20, with health coach Ryan Fernando. Samantha spoke about social media trolling and said, "I try to keep it as real as possible, and I hope I'm doing a good enough job of that. I think that it's important to be authentic on social media, along with taking those breaks and keeping a safe distance from it all."

She also spoke about phone addiction, she said, "I couldn't control this relationship with my phone, which I was starting to question again, and this false sense of importance that 'It's my work and it has to be done. So much of my ego is connected to my phone. Who I am, how important I am, what I have achieved, and when it isn't there, you are just another living thing, like a worm, a bird. Nothing at all. Just going to live, you're going to be born, live and die, as simple as that. Phone creates so much of an artificial existence for you."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrated for her acclaimed performances in Super Deluxe, The Family Man 2, and a diverse repertoire across Tamil and Telugu cinema, has continually reinvented herself with remarkable versatility. She further cemented her pan-India appeal with her electrifying performance in the chart-topping song Oo Antava from Pushpa, which became a nationwide sensation. Samantha recently made her international debut with Citadel: Honey Bunny, marking a significant step in her global journey.