Rakul Preet Singh never ceases to amaze her fans with her sense of style. Her glamorous outfits that she wears have always garnered attention. Now once again, the multilingual actress has stunned the fans in a red dress.

The hot and happening actress wore red slit through-dress at the Vogue Beauty Awards. It was an event meant to celebrate the best in the fashion industry which was attended by many celebrities that include Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, and Vicky Kaushal.

Every celebrity, who attended the awards event, appeared in stylish outfits and Rakul Preet Singh hogged the attention by wearing Aadnevik-gown styled by Tanya Ghavri.

The actress shared the pictures taken by Ajay Kadam on Instagram and became viral in a matter of hours. It has already garnered over 1000s of comments from her followers on Instagram, but among the lot, it is Samantha's response which has impressed the fans.

Samantha wrote, "Amazeballs." It means extremely surprising or good. The actress' comment goes on to show the friendship that she shares with Rakul Preet Singh in an industry having friendship between two big actresses is a rarity.

On the professional front, Rakul is currently busy with upcoming Hindi movie Marjaavaan which will release in November. She has recently signed Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and also working on Sivakarthikeyan's next film, directed by R Ravikumar.