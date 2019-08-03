Rakul Preet Singh, who has recently bagged Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, will do something that she had never done before. Well, the glamorous actress will be soon entering the Bigg Boss house.

The 28-year old is not part of the show as a contestant, but as a guest. And Rakul Preet Singh will make her presence felt not in Bigg Boss Tamil, but in Bigg Boss Telugu. And she will be entering the house to promote her upcoming Telugu movie Manmadhudu 2 which has Nagarjuna in the lead role.

Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has garnered good TRPs and has got positive response from the audience. The show gives a good platform to promote movies.

However, it is believed that Rakul Preet Singh would enter the house next week ahead of Manmadhudu 2 release on 9 August.

Manmadhudu 2 has evoked a lot of positive response from the Telugu audience. The teaser and promos from Rahul Ravindran-directorial has promised to be a fun-filled entertainer targeted at the new-age audience.

Rakul Preet Singh will be seen at her glamorous best inn Manmadhudu 2. Apart from this project, she will be seen in Sivakarthikeyan's next film, presently referred to as SK 14, Hindi film Marjaavaan and Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2.

Coming to the Bigg Boss Telugu, the stage is set for the elimination of the second contestant after Hema. This week, there are right contestants like Sreemukhi, Himaja Reddy, Vithika Sheru, Rahul Sipligunj, Mahesh Vitta, Jaffar Babu, Varun Sandesh and Punarnavi Bhupalam are facing eviction.