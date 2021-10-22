Samantha is fond of tattoos. She has a couple of tattoos inked on her body and those are more or less linked to Naga Chaitanya with whom he has ended her marriage. So, will she remove it now since she is parting ways with him?

Sam's Tattoos

The first tattoo on her wrist is a roman symbol which means create your own reality. She and Naga Chaitanya both had inked the same tattoo and he had inked a few roman codes which indicated their marriage date.

On the back of her neck, Samantha has a tattoo with the letters YMC. It means Ye Maaye Chesaave, her debut film opposite Naga Chaitanya. Most importantly, she has a signature – Chai - of Naga Chaitanya on her rib cage.

Now, people are wondering whether she will remove all those tattoos as the memories of him might haunt her whenever she looks at them.

Four years after marriage, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last month. Although they did not cite the reason why they were parting ways, there have been plenty of speculations.

Baseless Rumour

Reacting to the baseless rumours, Samantha, in a statement, earlier said, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories thare are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist, and now that I have had abortions.

A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally has been relentless. Bit I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me. [sic]"