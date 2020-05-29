Actress Samantha Akkineni, who is self-quarantined after the COVID-19 outbreak, spoke about her reply to her haters and said that compliments make her lazy and insults propel her to give my best work.

Samantha Akkineni interacting with her Twitter followers for some time this morning and answer some of their interesting questions. A fan with the Twitter handle @AswanthS_offl asked, "What's Your Reply to Your Haters! :-)" In reply, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Unfortunately for you .. you don't realise that you inspire me compliments make me lazy insults propel me to give my best work .. so Thankyou."

Pramoda Paruchuri (@iampramoda) asked, "What's your way of staying fit and favourite thing to do on times of Self-Quarantine!?" Samantha Akkineni replied, "I am trying 'Intermittent fasting' .. also coz I am forced too.. coz I eat biryani for lunch every other day and love spicy food .. I have finished 3 bottles of pickle already .. so I assume fasting will make me a good girl again."

Abhi (@abireddy123) asked, "@Samanthaprabhu2 your detox blend brand name pls?" Samantha Akkineni answered, "Ha ha you noticed ... it's from urban platter .... mix of wheatgrass , Amala , neem.. I think strengthening immunities is most important right now .. add turmeric as well."

Tejusam (@tejuu_sam) asked, "What is one thing you are deeply proud of in your life? #AskSam." Samantha Akkineni said, "You must be proud of the person you are .. more than anything .. you must be proud of who you are .. because you only get one shot at it.."

Samantha Akkineni is a role model for many of her fans, who take a que from her life. Darshan (@darshan434) asked, "@Samanthaprabhu2 what's the best thing you've learnt during this quarantine?" The actress wrote, "That you don't have to run after a dream .. the dream can be at home also ... with family."

On work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in Sharwanand's Jaanu, which was released in the cinema halls on February 7, 2020, but failed to make expected amount of collections at the box office. The actress will be next seen in Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which she will start shooting after the lockdown is lifted.