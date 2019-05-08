Samantha Akkineni is enjoying the vacation with her husband Naga Chaitanya in Spain. The pictures from her holiday have now surfaced online.

In one of the two pictures, Samantha is seen wearing a black swimsuit. Apparently, it is a selfie taken by the actress, who has donned a pair of glasses while sporting a big smile on her face. Naga Chaitanya is also seen in the snap.

It has to be noted that Naga Chaitanya's picture in the swimming pool was doing rounds on social media site prior to the release of this picture.

What gets the viewers' attention is the words written on the picture. "I LOVE U 3000" which indicates that they are fans of the Avengers franchise. For uninitiated, it is a famous dialogue mouthed by the Iron Man's daughter in the latest Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame.

Well, sharing pictures of her in bikini have won both brickbats and bouquets for the actress in the past. While her hardcore fans have liked her looks, a section of people slut-shammed her for donning sharing such attire after her marriage.

A few weeks ago, the couple along with Chaitanya's parents – Nagarjuna and his wife Amala – was holidaying in Portugal.

On the professional front, Samantha will be next seen in Nandini Reddy's O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave, which has Naga Shaurya playing the male lead. The shooting of the Telugu film is completed in March and the film, which is said to be the remake of Korean film Miss Granny, will release soon.

Apart from this film, she has a few movies in her kitty and in talks for a few big-banner films.

Whereas Chaitanya is busy with KS Ravindra's Venky Mama which has his uncle Venkatesh playing lead along with him.