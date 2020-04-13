Popular south Indian actress Samantha Akkineni is said to be teaming up again with her husband Naga Chaitanya in her next film, which will be directed by BV Nandini Reddy of Ala Modalaindi fame.

Samantha Akkineni began her acting career with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Their chemistry struck a chord with the audience, as the movie became hit at the box office. The couple worked together in movies like Manam, Autonagar Surya (2014) and Majili (2019). All of them were hit with the filmgoers.

Among the four films, their last combo movie Majili impressed the movie buffs the most. Many of them desperately want to see them together again. It was rumoured in December 2019 that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni would be seen together in Parasuram's directorial venture. But this project did not take off.

Before this, speculations were rife about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni joining hands for Bangaraju, but it also never took off. The latest buzz in the industry is that the two are coming together with Nandini Reddy's next film. Sam is said to have convinced Chay and the latter has agreed to work with her in the untitled movie.

Nandini Reddy made her debut as an independent director with Ala Modalaindi in 2011. She teamed up with Samantha for her second directorial venture Jabardasth in 2013. The two joined hands again for the 2019 movie Oh Baby, which is a big hit at the box office. This combo is coming back together for the third time. However, their third film is not an emotional drama, as rumoured earlier.

Samantha Akkineni currently has Vignesh Shivan's Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravanan's Tamil-Telugu bilingual project in her kitty. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is now busy with Love story featuring Sai Pallavi in the female lead. She is said to have signed two other projects.