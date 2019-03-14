Actress Samantha Akkineni is said to have rejected RX 100 fame director Ajay Bhupathi's offer to play the female lead opposite Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in his upcoming movie even after her remuneration was doubled.

Some star kids like Akhil Akkineni, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej made their acting debut in recent years, but none of their first movies featured an A-list actress in the female lead. Their parents and the filmmakers had played it safe and roped in newbies for the heroines' roles.

But Bellamkonda Suresh took a different path by bringing in A-list actress Samantha Akkineni and director VV Vinayak on board for his son Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas' launch movie Alludu Seenu (2014). But the producers failed to get him a big break with it. Srinivas has done four other movies, which also featured most sought-after actresses, but failed to give him the much-needed break.

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, who has teamed up with director Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame for his next project, does not seem to have learned a lesson from his failures as he is still after popular heroines. It is rumoured that the actor wants to romance Samantha Akkineni again in this movie, which is tentatively titled Mahasamudram.

It is reported that Mahasamudram is set against mafia backdrop and it is going to be high on action quotient. It is said that there is a little scope for the acting of the female lead. It is said to be more of a glamourous role with a big twist. Ajay Bhupathi is said to be expecting a lot of glamour treat from his leading lady.

Ajay Bhupathi reportedly approached Samantha Akkineni with this offer. The makers were ready to give her double payment as remuneration for this role. But the actress is said to have rejected this offer and the reason is yet to be known. However, sources from the industry claim that she has stopped accepting glamour roles after tying the knot with her boyfriend Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Akkineni, who was last in bilingual movie U-Turn, has Tamil film Super Deluxe and two Telugu films like Majili and O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave in her kitty. Majili, which is slated for April 5 release, happens to be her first movie with husband Naga Chaitanya post-wedding. Hence, there is huge hype and curiosity about this film.