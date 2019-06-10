Actress Samantha Akkineni, who is waiting for the release of her next film Oh! Baby, has given an epic and humorous reply to the reports that she is pregnant with the first child of Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, who began dating each other in 2015, got married in Goa as per traditional Hindu and Christian customs on October 6 and 7 2017. Nearly two years have passed after their wedding and the fans of the actress and Akkineni family have been eagerly waiting to hear the good news about the arrival of the new member in their family.

The speculations were made about Samantha Akkineni's pregnancy on several occasion. But the couple has slammed the reports saying that they have particular plans. Recently, a Telugu movie portal published a rumour about it. In reply to its tweet, the actress wrote, "Damnnn ....... is she ? When you find out please let us know."

Samantha Akkineni is active on social media and often interacts with her followers. The actress is known for giving befitting replies to her trolls and naysayers. Her fans were thrilled over her latest response about her pregnancy rumours and they called here reply as epic.

Some fans told Samantha Akkineni they are eagerly waiting to hear the good news, while a few termed her response as a publicity stunt for her upcoming movie Oh! Baby, which is set to hit the screens on July 5.

Samantha Akkineni currently has three big-ticket projects Oh! Baby, Manmadhudu 2 and the remake of Tamil film 96 in her kitty. The actress has planned to complete the shooting of all the three films and release them in 2019. If she does not sign any film post this, it is understood that she is getting ready to start her family. All her fans need to wait for more than six months to hear the good news from her.