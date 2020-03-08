Samantha Akkineni is a fitness freak. She often shares her photographs and videos from the gym and makes her fans go bananas. But looks like, in recent times, the actress has been busy with the projects in her kitty and couldn't make time for workouts from her busy schedules.

On Saturday, the actress shared of herself working hard at the gym and wrote that is happy to be back at the gym, and do the 100 kilos weightlifting. She wrote, "Nice to meet you again my old friend... 100 kgs sumo deadlift." (sic) Just like every other time, she looked super cool and nailed the gym outfits.

Samantha is pregnant with her first child?

On the contrary, since the last couple of days, rumours have been doing rounds on social media that Samantha is pregnant with her first child with husband Naga Chaitanya. This is not the first time these kind of rumours are making rounds. Earlier too, there have been many, and the actress always cleared the air. Bu this time, rumours have spread like wildfire.

It is said that Samantha chose to walk out of her next film, which is said to have Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. So it is said that she quit the project only because she is pregnant.

When you sum up all these things, looks like there is a lot of confusion with a doubt. If Samantha was pregnant, she would not be lifting weights because in the first trimester, pregnant women are restricted from lifting weights. But Samantha has done that. So in short, looks like the actress is not pregnant at all, and that she has shared those gym videos to shut rumours on her pregnancy.

Also, who knows whether the actress has shared an old video, just to divert her fans from focusing on her personal life? However, the couple makes headlines almost every other day. So let us see what Samantha and Chay have to say about this.