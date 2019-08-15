A few months ago, there were rumours that Samantha was pregnant with her first baby, but she had hilariously rejected the news on Twitter. Yet again the similar speculations are doing rounds online.

Reports are rife that Samantha is taking a break from her professional commitments. She has conveyed the message to the producers, who are contacting her with movie offers. This has lead to the rumours of the actress and her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya starting a family.

Speculations say that Samantha is, indeed, pregnant with her first baby, but not willing to make an announcement at the early stages of pregnancy. The rumours gained strength after she failed to make any appearance during the promotional event of Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2.

Talking about pregnancy plans, Samantha, in an interview last year, had said, "I have put a date as to when I want my baby. The date has been fixed! Like, as if that's going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date! But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love in 2015. After two years of courtship, they tied the knot in 2017 with the blessings from both the families.

On the professional front, Samantha's female-centric film Oh Baby has become a decent hit at the box office. The 32-year old has completed the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. She has paired up with Sharwanand, whose Ranarangam has hit the screens on Thursday, 15 August.

The actress has not given her consent for any other project.