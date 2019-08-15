Sharwanand's action drama Ranarangam, with a run time of 2 hours and 18 minutes, hit the screens on Thursday, on the occasion of Independence Day and is receiving some really good reviews at the box office. The Sudheer Varma directorial has Kalyani Priyadarshan and Kajal Aggarwal as the leading ladies. Well, here is our review on the gangster drama.

The film begins with the voice-over of Jr NTR, who narrates the story to us. This left all the audience in a happy mood and raised the excitement.

Sharwanand is one versatile actor, who can pull off any kind of roles. With his all-new avatar in this film, he proved it once again. The film is all about Deva, a man who wants to establish himself as a gangster in the city. Set in the backdrop of 90s, in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Deva smuggles liquor into the city when it is banned and slowly, becomes the only one who can do that. With too many rivals around him, he manages to save himself every time one targets him. While he is done to everyone else in the profession, he falls in love with Geetha (Kalyani Priyadarshan) and here is where the soft corner and lovable side of Deva unfolds. This cute love story between them is well narrated.

But Deva has a lot to face from his enemies and from here, the story takes so many twists and turns, which will blow your mind. To know what those twists are, which will turn Deva's life upside down, you have to watch the film.

The story of the film is complex and considering this, the screenplay is brilliant. It entertains the audience and keeps them intrigued thoroughly. Without any unnecessary lag, the film is crisp enough to understand and enjoy. Music by Prashant Pillai is amazing and the background music doesn't fail in keeping the thrill.

Cinematographer Divakar Mani has given some really best shots, which we rarely get to see in Telugu cinema nowadays. In other words, camera work is the main asset of the film.

Sharwanad, as usual, has performed well. Seen in two-time lapses, looks and stories, this man wins hearts and steals the show. This is the first time He played a gangster or crime drama but has pulled off the role quite well.

Compared to Hello and Chitralahari, Kalyani has done good acting. Her role is also quite matured and she has lived up to the expectations of the audience. Kajal looks glamorous, thought her role is small. She will be seen only in the second half of the film.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, under his banner Sithara Entertainments, has bankrolled this film. The film is made in high and rich production quality and the makers haven't compromised anywhere with the budget and it can be seen.

Overall, this film is a treat from Sharwa and Sudheer Varma, to their fans.