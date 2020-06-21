Popular southern actress Samantha Akkineni has got a warning from her fans to maintain social distance after she shared a video featuring her hugging and kissing her friend Shilpa Reddy and her dogs.

Samantha Akkineni is an ardent dog lover. She has a dog of her own named Hash and has spent most of her quarantine in the company of her pooch. She often keeps posting pictures of her pets on her Instagram account. She shared video and photo on Friday and captioned them with, "❤️ @shilpareddy.official God bless #foreverandalways."

In the video, Samantha Akkineni is seen having some fun time with two adorable dogs a Labrador and a German Shepherd, which belong to her friend Shilpa Reddy. The actress is lying on the grass, while the dogs mob her. She is all giggling and enjoying their company. In the photo, she is seen giving a tight hug and kiss to her fashion designer friend.

Many of Samantha Akkineni fans were in love with her cuteness featured in the photo and video and they could not get enough of them. In reply, they heaped their appreciation to her. A fan named Srusam wrote, "Wow What a Cute Attack by Shakthi and Kali on Sam Can't take off my eyes after looking at this Video @samantharuthprabhuoffl @shilpareddy.official ❤️❤️"

Another fan named Dimple Pandit wrote, "True affection is gift of God stay blessed both of you❤️❤️"

But a few of the fans cautioned Samantha Akkineni against hugging and kissing due to the coronavirus scare. They requested her to maintain social distance. A fan named Tammisetty Mahesh requested, "Mam plse maintain social distance " Another fan named Tasleem wrote, "It's corona time no kiss no hugs social distance maintaining please too hard live with corona."

On Saturday, Samantha Akkineni shared a picture offering a glimpse at her two pets overlooking the garden. She misses her best friend, and seeing her pets together is making it worse. She captioned the pic with, "Best friends... #drogoandkhaleesi ... this made me miss you so much @meghnavinod,"

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Jaanu. The actress has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Mersal and Rangasthalam. She impressed all with her role in Super Deluxe last year.