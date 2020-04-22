Samantha Akkineni has been missing on social media since lockdown and the fans of the actress have been missing her badly. She has taken a break from all her social media accounts and has opted for a social media detox, leaving the fans in dilemma.

And finally, she is back on social media on Wednesday morning and fans of the actress can't keep calm anymore. The actress shared a pic of herself with her pet dog Hash on Instagram. The actress' back is facing the camera and she is seen lying down while hugging Hash.

Back from my long sleep

Samantha captioned the picture as, "Back from my long sleep .. #stayhome #staysafe #prayingforyou." (sic) Many of her fans have commented asking her where she was these many days and whether she is doing alright or not. Also, a few have welcomed her back with lots of love.

Earlier, a source close to the actress revealed, "She feels that this is the time she can spend time with her husband Naga Chaitanya, so she has made it a completely private time, and is avoiding posts."

Also, there have been a lot of rumours that she is hiding her pregnancy from fans. There were many reports online that she is in plans of extending her family and so, keeping herself away from social media to have some 'me time. But the actress has a lot on her plate for her to finish.

On the work front, Samantha is said two Tamil films in her kitty. She is doing a triangular love story with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has an Ashwin Saravanan directorial, which is a horror thriller. It is said, she has given a nod to play the titular role in the biopic of Bangalore Nagarathhamma. An official confirmation is awaited.