Telugu's first Netflix anthology movie titled 'Pitta Kathalu' has four different narratives with different filmmakers as the directors. One of the stories titled 'Meera' in Pitta Kathalu stars actress Amala Paul and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Amala Paul played Meera in one of the episodes of Pitta Kathalu, with Jagapathi Babu in the role of her abusive husband. In the story Meera deals with emotional and physical abuse in the marital life of a woman who is a writer. The story revolves around these two individuals and how they deal with each other in their marriage.

Samantha Akkineni praises Nandini Reddy

Nandini Reddy who directed movies like Ala Modhalaindi and Oh Baby in Telugu has helmed this episode titled Meera in Pitta Kathalu. Samantha Akkineni, a close friend to Nandini Reddy took to her social media to appreciate Nandini Reddy's work in the Pitta Kathalu anthology movie.

Samantha Akkineni's movie 'Oh Baby' was directed by Nandini Reddy, and they both share a good rapport ever since. Now that Nandini Reddy has made an attempt to carve her niche on prestigious OTT platform like Netflix, Samantha cheers upon her dear friend Nandini Reddy and congratulate the whole team.

"So proud of you NanduReddy... I know you were super scared to take the plunge.. to do something so far beyond your comfort zone.. but I am so so glad that you did.. you nailed this one .. who would have think it..lust, rage and betrayal could be your new thing.. and you killed it

Fab performances Amala Paul and Jagapathi Babu", Samantha wrote on her Instagram page.

Pitta Kathalu has three more stories titled 'Ramula', 'X-life', and 'Pinky' helmed by popular Telugu directors Tharun Bhascker, Nag Aswin, and Sankalp Reddy respectively. The anthology movie Pitta Kathalu got mixed responses from the viewers.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her debut in one of the most popular Hindi web series- Family Man-2'. Her appearance in the second season of Family Man is one of the most speculated topics.